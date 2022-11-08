British trade minister visit to Taiwan sparks condemnation from China

AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying

China is unhappy with Britain and demanded that the European nation cease its exchanges with Taiwan in the wake of British Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands’ visit to Taiwan.

Hands, who landed in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei on Monday, made the first visit of a British minister to Taiwan since 2018.

"We urge the UK to earnestly respect China's sovereignty, uphold the One China principle, stop any form of official interaction with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan independence separatist forces," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian in blistering remarks against the United Kingdom.

"China firmly rejects any form of official exchanges with the Taiwan region by any countries having diplomatic ties with China.”

Zhao added that China is calling on Britain to "stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan separatist forces.”

Hands, who is in Taiwan for two days, was scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ing-Wen and co-host Britain and Taiwan’s 25th annual trade talks.

According to Zero Hedge, “The talks are expected to address remaining barriers in a number of sectors, including ‘fintech, food and drink and pharma’ - at a time trade between the two is quickly rising, having risen 14% over the last two years, to an estimated $9 billion.”

Hands’ visit to the country comes months after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August, provoking a stern reaction from the Chinese government, which staged military drills around the island in response to the visit.