Brittany Higgins forced to sell luxury French home amid mounting legal costs

Brittany Higgins is selling her French countryside home less than a year after purchasing it to fund her legal battle against former Defence Minister Linda Reynolds' defamation claim.

This move suggests the former Liberal staffer is in dire need of funds, despite receiving a $2.4 million compensation payout.

Higgins has acknowledged for the first time that her remaining payout could be depleted by the ongoing defamation case, which could cost her over $1 million. A judge has urged both parties to settle, but if she loses, Higgins could be responsible for her own legal fees as well as those of Reynolds.

Higgins confirmed the need to sell her French property to cover legal expenses. A spokesperson explained:

“Brittany relocated overseas to heal and escape the online attacks she received, particularly after the Channel 7 Spotlight program. This will be Brittany’s third court case and one of numerous legal processes surrounding her rape at Parliament House. The legal costs have already amounted to well over a million dollars and will continue to grow.”

Senator Reynolds has also mortgaged her house to fight the case, which centres on social media posts where Higgins criticised Reynolds' handling of her rape allegation. Reynolds’ lawyer, Martin Bennett, remarked that the defamation action is costing 58-year-old Reynolds “a fortune” and that she hopes to recover her costs by accessing Higgins’ trust.

Higgins and her fiancé David Sharaz, who has been jobless for over a year, are reportedly under financial strain, suggesting they have spent much of the $2.4 million payout. The sale of the French home, purchased for around $700,000, aims to alleviate some of this financial pressure.