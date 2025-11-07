Brookfield execs ‘obstruct’ Parliament, dodge testimony on Carney's offshore tax havens

Conservative MPs persist in demanding information on Prime Minister Mark Carney's Brookfield investments, a request the Liberals continue to evade.

“Top executives at the Prime Minister’s company Brookfield are defying an order of this House to testify in committee about his use of offshore tax havens,” Conservative MP Michael Cooper told the House Friday afternoon, saying it was “tantamount to contempt of Parliament.”

“Will the Prime Minister pick up the phone and tell his pals at Brookfield to comply with the House order, or is he complicit in the cover-up?” Cooper asked, though he did not receive a direct response on the matter.

Carney was absent, so his parliamentary secretary, MP Rachel Bendayan, responded.

Bendayan pivoted to discuss job creation under the Liberal government. “The news today was that we created 67,000 jobs [this month]. It is great news—we are growing the economy.” She also claimed Budget 2025 made “historic investments” in Canadians.

OUTRAGEOUS



Top Brookfield Execs are OBSTRUCTING a BINDING ORDER of the House to answer questions about Carney's use of Offshore Tax Havens.



This is CONTEMPT OF PARLIAMENT.



What exactly is Brookfield COVERING UP for Carney? pic.twitter.com/EPRMjWbtXo — Michael Cooper, MP (@MichaelCooperMP) November 7, 2025

“Evidently, he [Carney] is complicit,” Cooper dug in. “Here are the facts: The Prime Minister was chair of the company that is Canada’s largest tax dodger. Not only that, he set up investment funds in Bermuda and the Cayman Islands in which he stands to make millions.”

Carney earlier defended Brookfield’s creation of $30 billion in Cayman Islands and Bermuda funds to maximize taxpayer returns.

On May 28, MP Michael Barrett questioned if Carney's blind trust investments originated from offshore tax havens. House leader Steven MacKinnon stated the Prime Minister followed all rules.

🚨BOMBSHELL🚨



Tax avoidance expert says CARNEY'S Brookfield is Canada's LARGEST TAX DODGER.



He confirmed Brookfield EVADED over $6.5 BILLION in Canadian taxes in just 5 years.



Carney's company POCKETED BILLIONS at Canadians' expense. pic.twitter.com/eR4VuNtGS9 — Michael Cooper, MP (@MichaelCooperMP) October 23, 2025

Jason Ward, an analyst with the Centre for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research, called Carney's Brookfield "Canada's largest tax dodger" during a Commons ethics committee appearance, referencing research by Canadians for Tax Fairness and the Toronto Star that uncovered a substantial "tax gap."

He explained that while some companies have legitimate reasons for paying below the statutory rate, tax havens are vulnerable to exploitation for illicit activity such as money laundering and tax evasion.

On October 23, MP Cooper claimed that Brookfield Asset Management avoided over $6.5 billion in taxes over five years, amid legal issues for suspected tax evasion.

Brookfield, led by Carney from 2022 to January 2025, reported $1 billion in profit during that period but paid no taxes, per SEC filings.

“The Prime Minister has a responsibility to come clean, and come clean today. How much cash does he stash in offshore tax havens?” Cooper asked on Friday.

MP Kody Blois, also a parliamentary secretary to Carney, discussed job creation, but did not address the Conservative inquiry.

"If it were going to be taxed in Canada, he wouldn't need to funnel it through Bermuda": Poilievre rips Carney for his business moving its money to a notorious tax haven.



That tax revenue should be funding "our schools and hospitals," the Conservative leader says. pic.twitter.com/AMzb9huzHe — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 26, 2025

MP Barrett recently sponsored a motion to investigate Carney’s stock dealings. It passed 170-164 on October 28, with a report due November 28. It comes on the heels of Conservatives demanding records of all meetings between Carney and Brookfield investors from his travels in New York and London (September 21-28), but received incomplete files.

Meanwhile, the prime minister must recuse himself from decisions involving 103 companies due to conflicts of interest, as many remain in his "blind trust." His holdings also include 574 separate stocks, 91% of which are in U.S. companies.

"Canadians expect transparency and high standards for those in Canada's highest office," Barrett said at the time.

BREAKING: NorthRiver Midstream lobbied Mark Carney on April 30, and he met with Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollock on May 6, despite both interactions conflicting with his ethics screen.https://t.co/pm4lUJQrer — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 14, 2025

Key individuals to be questioned include Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia and Carney’s Chief of Staff Marc-André Blanchard, who screened his blind trust, as well as Brookfield Corporation CEO Bruce Flatt, and Brookfield Asset Management President Connor Teskey.

Preliminary analysis indicates that Carney's "screens" appear ineffective; he met with NorthRiver Midstream lobbyists and Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollack soon after their supposed implementation.

His election promises also align with major, financially beneficial Brookfield investments.

As of December 31, the prime minister holds nearly $10 million in unexercised stock options, unsellable for years, tying him closely to corporate interests.