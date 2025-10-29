Carney to face month-long ethics probe into stock dealings

On Tuesday, the House of Commons voted 170-164 to investigate Prime Minister Mark Carney's stock dealings for a month. This follows concerns over his September meetings with Brookfield, a company with which he has 80 conflicts of interest and millions in stocks.

Carney was travelling abroad, so he missed the vote, but maintains his compliance with all stock transfer rules to a blind trust overseen by PMO officials, according to Blacklock’s.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett sponsored the motion, emphasizing the need for transparency and high standards for those in Canada's highest office. "Canadians expect that," he stated.

For months, Liberal MPs and the Official Opposition have debated Carney’s assets and conflicts of interest. On March 17, then-campaigning Carney asserted, "I have stood up for Canada ... I have left my roles in the private sector at a time of crisis for our country. I am complying with all the rules."

Ethics Committee Bombshell: Carney’s Brookfield China Ties Exposed



Carney had ties to CCP-linked financiers via his former firm, Brookfield Asset Management.https://t.co/m0YSZxjYr7 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 28, 2025

Months after his election as Prime Minister, Carney disclosed 16 pages of private investments on July 11, including stock in federally regulated companies, oil and pharmaceutical companies, and blue-chip firms. This disclosure is mandated for elected officials. Subsequently, all holdings were placed in a blind trust with a "conflict of interest screen" managed by staff.

MP Barrett stated, “Canadians are the ones left blind while the Prime Minister continues to be aware of how he can … make more money based on the decisions he or his government takes while he is in office. That is why this review of the Conflict of Interest Act is so necessary.”

Carney must recuse himself from decisions involving 103 companies due to conflicts of interest, though many remain in his "blind trust" investment portfolio. His holdings also include 574 separate stocks, with 91% in U.S.-headquartered companies.

Carney did not disclose dealings until becoming prime minister on March 14, as legally required.

MPs vote 170-164 to probe "unprecedented extent of @MarkJCarney corporate & shareholding interests." PM was traveling in Asia & missed the vote. https://t.co/b4BwW6KX3e pic.twitter.com/ymWNCapyPM — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) October 29, 2025

The Commons ethics committee was ordered to investigate the Prime Minister's extensive corporate and shareholding interests, with a report due by November 28. Key individuals to be questioned include Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia, Carney’s Chief of Staff Marc-André Blanchard, Brookfield Corporation CEO Bruce Flatt, and Brookfield Asset Management President Connor Teskey.

Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, called the Conservative-imposed debate "unwelcome."

MP Lamoureux accused Conservatives of manipulating the ethics committee to attack the Prime Minister, calling their actions a "bad use of parliamentary tools" and "shameful" attempts to "score political points" and "character assassinate."

Despite the rhetoric, the motion passed with support from Conservative, Bloc Québécois, New Democrat, and Green MPs.

“You are having your taxes being paid by families, workers, elders, in Canada and Quebec instead of paying your own taxes.” Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet takes aim at Mark Carney over his concealed Brookfield assets. pic.twitter.com/aCMhvV61qB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 18, 2025

Conservative MP John Brassard, chair of the Commons ethics committee, stated that the hearings aimed for "transparency and accountability." He emphasized that Canadians deserve to know public office holders' holdings, their significance, and their impact on decision-making.

Last week, MPs on the committee demanded records of all meetings between Prime Minister Carney and Brookfield investors from his travels in New York and London (September 21-28), but received nothing.

In an effort to prevent preferential treatment, the Prime Minister appointed Blanchard and Sabia to oversee his 80 corporate conflicts involving Brookfield. Blanchard and Sabia, who were the recipients of an October 20 letter outlining these concerns, are required to produce the relevant documents by October 29, 2025. This oversight was initiated by Carney.

BREAKING: NorthRiver Midstream lobbied Mark Carney on April 30, and he met with Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollock on May 6, despite both interactions conflicting with his ethics screen.https://t.co/pm4lUJQrer — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 14, 2025

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre earlier raised concerns that the Prime Minister's post-election decisions on housing, energy, or AI, made by him, his Ministers, or civil servants, could inflate his future Brookfield payouts, eroding public trust.

"Even if he’s not making decisions directly about those companies, broader policy initiatives that advance these sectors will directly benefit his future earnings."

Carney's "screens" appear ineffective as he met with NorthRiver Midstream lobbyists and Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollack shortly after the supposed implementation. His election promises also align with major Brookfield investments that are financially beneficial.

Westinghouse, co-owned by Brookfield and Cameco (in which Carney has a vested interest), secured a U.S. government agreement on Monday for up to eight new nuclear reactors. The U.S. will fund and fast-track permits for at least US$80 billion in reactors on U.S. soil, intended for data centers and AI computing.