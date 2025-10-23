Conservatives allege 'cover up' in another potential ethics scandal for Mark Carney

Conservative MPs on the ethics committee demanded records of all meetings between Prime Minister Mark Carney and shareholders from his travels dated September 21-28 this year. The request follows Carney's refusal to name contacts during his recent trips to New York City and London.

“... the Prime Minister has refused to disclose which individuals and/or entities he met with during those trips, and is subject, pursuant to the Conflict of Interest Act, to an ethics screen intended to prevent him from making decisions related to 103 companies that would place him in a conflict of interest,” reads a letter penned by Ethics Committee Chair John Brassard.

The Prime Minister appointed both Chief of Staff Marc-André Blanchard and Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Sabia—who were the recipients of the letter—to oversee his 80 corporate conflicts involving Brookfield. Carney stated that this screen would help to “prevent preferential treatment.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre earlier criticized Brookfield Asset Management, citing former chairman Carney's stock options and the company's Bermudan subsidiaries.

“What if he is profiting from insider knowledge or power at your expense?” Poilievre said. “What if his interests lie with foreign hostile governments that can undermine our country? Then he is not working for you, he is working against you.”

What is Carney so desperate to COVER UP?



Carney's Office DEFIED an Order of the Ethics Committee to turn over all records related to his SECRET BACKROOM meetings in NYC & London w/ global investors tied to Brookfield.



See the letter from the Ethics Chair demanding compliance ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z4ctOoXXZj — Michael Cooper, MP (@MichaelCooperMP) October 22, 2025

According to the letter, committee members received “incomplete” documentation on October 20, concerning those meetings in New York and London.

“No statute or practice diminishes the fullness of that power rooted in House privileges unless there is explicit legal provision to that effect, or unless the House adopts a specific resolution limiting that power,” it reads, in accordance with House rules and procedures.

Conservative MPs implored Blanchard and Sabia to produce the necessary documents no later than October 29, 2025.

While committees cannot sanction failures to comply with orders to produce records, they can choose to report the situation to the House and request that “appropriate measures” be taken.

Poilievre rips into Mark Carney for making "false statements" about his purported conflicts of interest and finances.



The Conservative leader calls for Carney to explain himself and place his funds into a truly blind trust. pic.twitter.com/c86OvArWN0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 14, 2025

A Conservative motion passed on September 17 targeting blind trusts, like one used by Carney, to limit their use while increasing transparency, preventing conflicts of interest, regulating offshore assets, applying provisions to political leaders, and raising non-compliance penalties.

Liberal MPs and the Official Opposition have debated Carney’s assets and conflicts of interest for months, with government attempts to amend the motion being defeated.

Carney must recuse himself from decisions involving 103 companies due to conflicts of interest, though many remain in his "blind trust" investment portfolio. His holdings also include 574 separate stocks, with 91% in U.S.-headquartered companies.

Carney did not disclose dealings until becoming prime minister on March 14, as legally required. Opposition MPs proposed Conflict of Interest Act amendments to compel all party leadership candidates to disclose assets ahead of potential election wins.

BREAKING: NorthRiver Midstream lobbied Mark Carney on April 30, and he met with Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollock on May 6, despite both interactions conflicting with his ethics screen.https://t.co/pm4lUJQrer — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 14, 2025

Following the federal election, Poilievre expressed concerns that the Prime Minister's decisions regarding housing, energy, or AI, or those made by his Ministers or civil servants, could potentially inflate his future payouts from Brookfield, thus compromising trust.

Carney's "screens" appear ineffective as he met with NorthRiver Midstream lobbyists and Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollack shortly after the supposed implementation. His election promises also align with major Brookfield investments, including his praise of nuclear firm Westinghouse (which he acquired at Brookfield), his housing plan promoting pre-fab homes (benefiting Brookfield's Modulaire), and his AI policy supporting Brookfield's Compass Data Centers and Data4.

These investments all financially benefit Carney.

“Even if he’s not making decisions directly about those companies, broader policy initiatives that advance these sectors will directly benefit his future earnings,” Poilievre said.

Carney asserted compliance with all rules, transferring stock to a blind trust. He claimed on March 17, "I have stood up for Canada ... I have left my roles in the private sector at a time of crisis for our country. I am complying with all the rules."