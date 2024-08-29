Brooklyn school neighbors new all-male migrant housing, raising safety questions

E-transfer (Canada):

In a Brooklyn neighborhood, tensions are rising as local residents and school officials confront the sudden establishment of a 400-bed shelter for male migrants in close proximity to a school.

The shelter, part of New York City's response to the ongoing migrant crisis, has sparked debates about safety, transparency, and community concerns, Townhall reports.

City Life Academy, a private Christian school serving grades K-12, finds itself at the center of the controversy. Jeffrey Reed, the school's principal, expressed frustration over the lack of communication from city officials.

"We wanted to know when it was going to happen, what the logistics were, what safety measures would be in place. We were not given any transparency," Reed stated in an interview.

According to Reed, the school administration only learned of the shelter's imminent opening through a two-month notice, despite the plan reportedly being in development for nearly a year. The shelter, which opened in April 2024, is located less than 1,000 feet from the school grounds.

Irina Edelstein, a parent of three and an immigrant herself, voiced her concerns about the shelter's proximity to the school. "I know there are many newcomers who are here to start a better life. But it only takes one person to do something stupid for everybody to regret this decision," Edelstein said.

The community's apprehensions have led to increased security measures at the school. Reed mentioned the implementation of "Dad Days," where fathers of students stand watch outside the school.

"Just the dads standing there causes the other people to just cross the street and avoid us," he explained.

Some residents have reported incidents of attempted theft, attributing them to individuals from the shelter.

“I think as an immigrant, I get it,” Edelstein stated.

“I am not against immigration, and I think many of these people who are here legally, they will make a life for themselves; they will be positive, good contributors to this country. However, there is a difference between immigration and invasion.”