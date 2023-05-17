Bud Light’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney continues to tank sales

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Over a month after Bud Light announced its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the beer brand's sales continue to take a significant hit, according to retail data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ.

In the week ending May 6, Bud Light saw a 23.6% decline in sales compared to the same period last year, a further drop from the previous week's 23.3% decrease, per NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting, Daily Wire reported.

The slump is not exclusive to Bud Light, as other brands under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella have also faced substantial declines. Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, and Natural Light all experienced falling sales in the weeks ending April 29 and May 6, showing a widespread impact on the multinational beer conglomerate.

With the summer selling season in full swing and Memorial Day approaching, Bump Williams, the CEO of the consulting firm, pointed out that Anheuser-Busch is "running out of time to fix the problem". The company is reportedly considering a redesign of Bud Light and Budweiser aluminum bottles among other strategies to counter the backlash.

Despite the company's attempts to mend consumer relationships and downplay the extent of the partnership with Mulvaney, Bud Light's weekly declines have plateaued in the negative 20% range. Williams suggests that the average Bud Light consumer is still awaiting a "genuine and sincere apology" and clear communication from Anheuser-Busch.

While Anheuser-Busch brands face turmoil, competitors are enjoying a sales boost. Pabst Blue Ribbon and Miller High Life both saw a considerable rise in their year-over-year sales for the weeks ending April 29 and May 6.

However, attempts to distance the brand from Mulvaney have stirred up controversy at the other end of the political spectrum. Supporters of the transgender community are urging Anheuser-Busch to "stand in solidarity with Dylan and the trans community" or face a second boycott.