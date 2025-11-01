AI garbage bin costs the City of Saskatoon $26,000 — Buffalo Roundtable reacts

The City of Saskatoon has acquired an AI-powered garbage can called “Oscar Sort,” for which taxpayers paid over $26,000. The device, which prompts people to put their garbage in the right slot, only has a 37.6% accuracy rate, reports the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

On Wednesday’s Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to “Oscar Sort” and its abysmal accuracy record — and the abysmal bill that came with it.

“This is where your tax dollars are going,” said Lise. “We absolutely don’t need this.”

“You already know where to put your stuff. You already know, you don’t need the robot to help you,” said Sheila. “You already know where you put your stuff — and if you’re like me, you don’t.”