🔴'Forever Canadian' petition grows in Alberta, Smith U.S trade war & New UCP policy debates emerge | Rebel Roundup
Hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined by guests Marty Belanger and Chris Scott to discuss the top stories of the day in this special edition of the Buffalo Roundtable livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking a growing movement in Alberta that wants to make it official policy for the province to remain in Canada. The 'Forever Canadian' petition has reportedly collected 456,000 signatures, surpassing the required 294,000 signature-threshold required to launch a possible referendum.
Plus, we're discussing how Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is standing by her province amid an ongoing trade war between Canada and the U.S. Smith recently applauded the decision of Ontario's government to remove its anti-tariff ad that caused President Trump to halt all trade negotiations with Canada and raise tariffs by 10 percent.
And finally, a report from the National Post shows UCP members are eager to debate issues such as separation, Bitcoin, mRNA vaccines, and more.
