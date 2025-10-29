🔴'Forever Canadian' petition grows in Alberta, Smith U.S trade war & New UCP policy debates emerge | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking a growing movement in Alberta that wants to make it official policy for the province to remain in Canada. The 'Forever Canadian' petition has reportedly collected 456,000 signatures, surpassing the required 294,000 signature-threshold required to launch a possible referendum.

Plus, we're discussing how Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is standing by her province amid an ongoing trade war between Canada and the U.S. Smith recently applauded the decision of Ontario's government to remove its anti-tariff ad that caused President Trump to halt all trade negotiations with Canada and raise tariffs by 10 percent.

And finally, a report from the National Post shows UCP members are eager to debate issues such as separation, Bitcoin, mRNA vaccines, and more.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows