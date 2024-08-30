Bureaucracy balloons under Trudeau

Overall, employment in federal agencies has ballooned by 43% — from 257,000 to 368,000 workers.

Bureaucracy balloons under Trudeau
The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
Remove Ads

According to data collected by Matthew Lau, an Adjunct Scholar at Fraser Institute, since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office in 2015, employment in federal agencies has ballooned by 43% — from 257,000 to 368,000 workers.

Employment and Social Development Canada's workforce surged by 80% since 2015, while overall employment in Canada increased by just 15%. Similarly, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada grew its staff by 11%, even as agricultural employment fell by 18%. 

The Canadian Dairy Commission added 34% more employees, despite a mere 2% rise in the number of dairy cows and a 20% drop in dairy farms.

The growth is evident elsewhere too. 

Elections Canada now employs nearly double the staff it had in 2015 — even in a non-election year.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has increased its headcount by 49%, and Natural Resources Canada by 39%, despite stagnation or decline in the industries they regulate. 

Canada Revenue Agency — now with 59,155 employees, up 48% under Trudeau, is making it clear that this government prefers hiring tax collectors over supporting economic growth.

Overall, employment in federal agencies has ballooned by 43% — from 257,000 to 368,000 workers. 

news Liberal Party of Canada Justin Trudeau
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.