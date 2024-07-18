Business exec lied to reporter about identity of 'Other Randy'

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Liberal cabinet minister Randy Boissonnault's former business associate Stephen Anderson admitted to lying about company dealings on Wednesday. The Commons ethics committee threatened the Edmonton importer with contempt.

“You are a self-admitted liar,” said Conservative MP Larry Brock. “You lack any credibility whatsoever.”

Text messages obtained by the ethics committee contained nine references to company dealings with “Randy.” Partner Anderson admitted he lied to Global News about the identity of “Randy” but maintained it wasn’t the Minister of Employment, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

After reviewing the minister's private messages, the federal ethics commissioner opted against investigating Boissonnault. A spokesperson said the minister fulfilled all conflict of interest obligations.

Conservative MPs urged the lobbying and ethics commissioners to investigate the matter. Neither office can disclose an active investigation or confirm whether one is ongoing.

Stephen Anderson admitted to lying to a reporter about the identity of the elusive "other Randy" revealed in text messages to be making business decisions for the PPE company after Boissonnault was elected as a Liberal MP in 2021.https://t.co/wiOIyFpeyb — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 17, 2024

Global News first reported on the business dealings of Minister Boissonnault, who established a medical supply company after losing reelection in 2019. Global Health Imports Corporation (GHI) received $8.2 million in contracts for disinfectant wipes and isolation gowns amid Liberal COVID-19 restrictions. They included mask mandates for travel and in federally regulated industries.

Minister Boissonnault was listed as a director for GHI 16 months after his return to politics in September 2021. The company paid him $220,000 a year, MPs learned.

Boissannault supposedly resigned from the board upon his reelection. However federal and provincial registries were not updated until 507 days after his appointment to cabinet.

Moreover, Partner Anderson repeatedly referred to “Randy” in text messages sent after Boissonnault became a minister. The recipient, a businesswoman, is suing his company over allegations it didn’t fulfill a paid order for nitrile gloves.

Anderson recently told Global News he was referring to his company’s logistics head, but later walked back those comments in committee. “I admit that I did panic,” he said.

“So you lied,” responded NDP ethics critic Matthew Green. “To the reporter, I did,” Anderson answered.

A wild exchange between @MikeBarrettON and Lib MP Randy Boissonnault's business partner, Stephen Anderson:



"Your words talk about Randy in the Vancouver office. You talk about Randy on the partner call multiple times; 9 separate times. There's only one Randy who's worked at the… pic.twitter.com/34MLvCaNFC — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 17, 2024

He claimed the name “Randy” popped up several times because of an autocorrect, which Conservative MPs found unbelievable. They claim it further strained his credibility.

Among the messages included a September 6, 2022 text claiming “Randy” was in Vancouver. Indeed, Minister Boissonnault and cabinet were in that city for a retreat at the time.

“It really begs the question, how much did Minister Boissonnault pay you for your silence?” asked MP Brock. “I have had no communication with Mr. Boissonnault,” replied Anderson.

GHI employed 121 staff, with only one named Randy until September 2021. Partner Anderson testified the minister had no involvement after that month.

“Who is Randy?” asked Conservative MP Michael Barrett. “I would be delighted to share that information with you in camera only,” replied Anderson.

“That’s not how this works,” said MP Barrett. “You are obligated to provide fulsome answers to the committee.”

Ethics committee members rejected a Liberal motion to move proceedings behind closed doors at the time. MPs instead adopted a motion “that the committee order Stephen Anderson to produce all previously requested documents.” He complied.

Randy Boissonnault's business partner, Stephen Anderson's opening statement. He first says the Randy making business decisions in his text messages was an autocorrect mistake.



But then he says there is another Randy, and we can only learn about him secretly.



Ok seems legit pic.twitter.com/lX3hMSuJhD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 17, 2024

Minister Boissonnault maintained a 50% share in the $36 million-a year medical supply contractor. MPs can own a firm permitting they do not manage it directly or obtain federal contracts.

Boissonnault released a written statement after the meeting, noting he had surrendered his shares in Anderson’s company with no compensation. He did not confirm his attendance at the committee for September.

“I am deeply troubled and disappointed by the testimony of Mr. Anderson at the ethics committee today,” the minister wrote.

“If Mr. Anderson has subsequently been using my name without my consent to gain influence, he should simply explain that to the committee.”

MPs summoned the minister to appear for questioning after Parliament’s summer recess. The Commons is scheduled to return September 16.