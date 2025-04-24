Cabal of Trudeau-linked insiders has taken over Liberal Party: Stephen LeDrew

Former Liberal Party of Canada president Stephen LeDrew tells Ezra Levant that Trudeau-linked insiders like Gerald Butts and Katie Telford have taken a stranglehold over the party, something that remains unchanged with Mark Carney now at the helm.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   April 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Even with Justin Trudeau removed from the equation, Mark Carney's Liberals remain much the same prior to the shuffling of a new face at the top of the party.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, former Liberal Party president Stephen LeDrew joined Ezra to discuss how this change in leadership is largely symbolic, given the party's decisionmakers behind the scenes remain unchanged.

“The party has really been dismantled over the last 12 or 13 years,” Stephen told Ezra, putting the blame on former prime minister Justin Trudeau and his handlers, Gerald Butts and Katie Telford.

“Their intention was to wipe out the party,” he said. Now, in the aftermath of this takeover, the Liberals have become “the Justin party, notwithstanding that there's a new leader.” 

Butts' influence has “reduced the party to a show of just two or three people,” something that Stephen said was evident by Butts' prominent position behind the new cabinet ministers during Prime Minister Mark Carney's swearing in ceremony.

“He is still there, he is still calling the shots and causing things to move in his direction,” Stephen continued. This takeover by a small collective was a radical change from a party that used to have hundreds of insiders, he said.

“Now, the only people that count are just a few people running the show.”

In Stephen's view, the Liberals don't need a figurehead at the helm of the party. “We need a parliamentarian,” he said, referring to an opinion piece he'd written for the Toronto Sun. 

“We aren't electing a president,” he said, noting Canadians' exposure to the United States political system can misinform local views. “You have to know parliament, you have to know committees, you have to have the give and take, you have to know how to work out policy with your own party members and opposition.”

Mark Carney has done none of this, Stephen said, questioning whether he was the right man for the job.

“It's a crazy time,” he added.

