Cabinet bureaucrats fretted over CAF support for the convoy

Heavily redacted documents obtained by Blacklock's Reporter published Monday show senior cabinet staffers passing around an enemies list of past and present Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel who supported the Freedom Convoy in February.

In testimony before the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC), Deputy PM Freeland mused about using soldiers against people trying to enter Canada to participate in the week's long peaceful anti-COVID mandate Freedom Convoy protests in the nation's capital last January and February.

The commission reveals that Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland replied with, "Couldn't agree more," after receiving a memo suggesting the use of the military at border crossings even "after the protesters are removed to send a clear signal."



MORE: https://t.co/NkdySDLNY0 pic.twitter.com/sErKx9OW62 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 24, 2022

Text message evidence also entered at the POEC showed Alex Cohen plotting with another Prime Minister's Office (PMO) staffer, Mary Elizabeth Power, to release disinformation about extremists within the Freedom Convoy before it arrived in Ottawa.

These are text messages btwn Alex Cohen of @marcomendicino office with Mary Liz Power of the PMO, plotting how best to frame the convoy as bad. They were waiting for colonized media to publish hit pieces on the convoy.



Miller: is this misinfo?



Sloly couldn't say



(I can, it is) pic.twitter.com/q3y48bv0yD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 31, 2022

The POEC is the legally mandated examination of the use of the counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, to end the Convoy protest embarrassing Prime Minister Trudeau internationally. The POEC will announce its findings in February 2023. To see and support Rebel News' independent coverage of the POEC, please visit www.TruckerCommission.com.