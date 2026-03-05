CAF veteran: Alberta independence movement 'saving Canadian values'

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Alberta's rising independence movement with Canadian Armed Forces veteran Cpl. Jim Sinclair.

Sheila asked Sinclair if he was at least sympathetic to Western independence. Sinclair responded by saying that the issue should be decided by Albertans, and that's what democracy is for.

"I don't feel Alberta's separation is something that should be denied to them. If they feel like separating, and that's the way to go, that's what democracy is for. And in a way ... like they're basically saving Canadian values is what they're doing," he said.

"And the rest of the Canadians in the country should be supporting that, because by Alberta leaving, and there's no more cash flow going to Ottawa from there, it's going to force Ottawa to stop funding all the garbage that they're doing, clean up the health care, and run the country properly because they're going to have to stand on their own two feet," Sinclair continued.

The Alberta Prosperity Project is currently leading a citizen-led petition drive to reach 177,732 signatures in order to trigger a referendum on independence later this year.

Proponents of Alberta's independence cite the province's untapped economic potential through natural resources and unfair treatment by the federal government as key reasons for seeking separation.