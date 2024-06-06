City of Calgary under boil water advisory after critical water main breaks

Colleen Underwood/CBC

The City of Calgary issued an alert on Thursday due to low water supplies. According to a notice posted by The Alberta Emergency Alert, every community on city water has been affected.

"A water main break along 16 Avenue NW has impacted the city's water supply. Supply levels have reached a critical state, affecting the city's ability to provide water to communities and ensure adequate water is available to support emergency fire suppression," the notice states.

This is an Alberta Emergency Alert. The City of Calgary has issued a water supply alert.



This alert is in effect for all communities on Calgary's water supply, including Airdrie, Strathmore, and Chestermere.



A water main break along 16 Avenue NW has impacted the city's water… — Alberta Emergency Alert (@AB_EmergAlert) June 6, 2024

"All residents and businesses must conserve water. A mandatory outdoor water ban is in effect along with a voluntary indoor water restriction. Do not water grass, plants or trees. Do not wash outdoor surfaces. Reduce indoor water consumption as much as possible until further notice."

The chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency said during a press conference on Thursday that the situation is "large and complicated," though the cause of the break is still not known.

"Every drop of water will count," said Henry. "This is not the time for anything other than critical uses."

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, however, stated that water could still be used for things like giving your child a bath.

She added that the provincial government is being kept apprised and is working with the City of Calgary.

The CBC reports that shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a break led to sudden flooding in the Montgomery area near Home Road, resulting in the closure of several streets and intersections, including both directions of 16th Avenue.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed from Sarcee Trail to Home Road, and Calgarians are advised to avoid the area during their morning commute.

"This is a significant break on a critical water main — called a feeder main — that moves water across the city," the city said in a release on Thursday. The city also issued a boil water advisory for the Bowness area.

The boil water advisory advises that all residents and businesses in Bowness bring water to a rolling boil for over sixty seconds before consuming it. This includes for drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juice and making ice.