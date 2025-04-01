Calgary Liberal resigns after bombshell allegations reported by Keean Bexte

If you've seen the legacy media's headlines, the Liberals dropped Calgary candidate Thomas Keeper over his failure to disclose a stayed 2005 domestic assault charge.

But far more recent and serious allegations were made against Keeper, including a pattern of abusive behaviour towards his wife, as reported by Keean Bexte and Juno News.

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Keean joined Ezra Levant to expand on the allegations in the report and Keeper's own allegations of assault against Keean.

“We have an obligation as journalists to pose our most prickly points to the subject of the story,” Keean told Ezra.

“You taught me that when I worked at Rebel News,” he continued. “It's important that we share with them what we're about to publish so that they can't come back and say, 'oh no this was wrong, this was wrong and we're going to sue you for defamation'. So, we listed everything that we had, and it was a long list of accusations about Thomas Keeper.”

The independent journalist said he was “down to tango” in front of a judge over any of Keeper's claims about physicality.

Addressing the allegations against Keeper, Keean said “dozens of people came forward” to discuss serious allegations of sexual, physical and verbal abuse by the now-former Liberal candidate.

“This man wanted to be a member of Parliament,” he stated.

“He wanted to sit in Ottawa right behind Mark Carney and make laws controlling our lives, controlling the military, controlling tax policy, and people like that need to be held accountable.”