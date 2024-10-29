Calgary man charged for voting twice in 2021 federal election

A Calgary man has been fined for voting twice in the 2021 federal election, announced the Commissioner of Canada Elections. Ryan Elms was fined $750 for voting by mail-in ballot on September 13, 2021, before casting a second ballot on polling day, September 20, 2021.

Evidence provided by Elections Canada to the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections included a record of envelopes which confirmed a mail-in ballot was requested by Elms and an Official List of Electors for a Calgary polling station, showing he filled out a registration certificate.

Voters must prove their identity and residence to election officers at both advance and day-of polling stations, verifying the individual's name, date of birth and residential address. Elms' information was verified and confirmed to be the same for both votes.

Originally fined $1,000, Elms was found to have cooperated with the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections investigation resulting in a decrease due to this mitigating factor leading to the $750 fine.

Officials say he was forthcoming with information and made himself available at the earliest opportunity.