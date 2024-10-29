Calgary man charged for voting twice in 2021 federal election
A Calgary man was fined for voting twice, once by mail-in ballot and once at an in-person polling station, during the 2021 federal election.
A Calgary man has been fined for voting twice in the 2021 federal election, announced the Commissioner of Canada Elections. Ryan Elms was fined $750 for voting by mail-in ballot on September 13, 2021, before casting a second ballot on polling day, September 20, 2021.
Evidence provided by Elections Canada to the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections included a record of envelopes which confirmed a mail-in ballot was requested by Elms and an Official List of Electors for a Calgary polling station, showing he filled out a registration certificate.
Voters must prove their identity and residence to election officers at both advance and day-of polling stations, verifying the individual's name, date of birth and residential address. Elms' information was verified and confirmed to be the same for both votes.
Originally fined $1,000, Elms was found to have cooperated with the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections investigation resulting in a decrease due to this mitigating factor leading to the $750 fine.
Officials say he was forthcoming with information and made himself available at the earliest opportunity.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.