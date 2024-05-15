California diesel truck ban faces legal challenge from 17 states
The coalition argues the regulations violate federal law and threaten economic security.
A group of 17 Republican-led states, spearheaded by Nebraska, has filed a lawsuit challenging California's Advanced Clean Fleets regulations, which aim to ban the sale of new diesel trucks by 2036.
The coalition argues that the regulations, which mandate a transition to "zero emission vehicles," not only violate federal law but also pose significant risks to the nation's supply chains, potentially leading to higher prices for goods and slower interstate transportation.
The states joining the suit include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming, along with the Arizona State Legislature and the Nebraska Trucking Association.
In a separate action, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced an additional suit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over its regulations on tailpipe emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles.
Critics claim that these regulations effectively target traditional trucks, pressuring companies to manufacture and sell electric vehicles instead. This suit, filed before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, is supported by 23 states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Hilgers expressed concern about the potential impact of these regulations, stating that "California and an unaccountable EPA are trying to transform our national trucking industry and supply chain infrastructure." He further emphasized the timing of these efforts, which come "at a time of heightened inflation and with an already-strained electrical grid," warning that they could "devastate the trucking and logistics industry, raise prices for customers, and impact untold number of jobs across Nebraska and the country."
