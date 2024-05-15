California diesel truck ban faces legal challenge from 17 states

In a separate action, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced an additional suit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over its regulations on tailpipe emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles.

Critics claim that these regulations effectively target traditional trucks, pressuring companies to manufacture and sell electric vehicles instead. This suit, filed before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, is supported by 23 states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.