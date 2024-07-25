California governor orders statewide homeless encampment cleanups

AP Photo/Juliana Yamada, Pool

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has issued an executive order directing county and city officials to clear thousands of homeless encampments across the state. This directive comes in the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision that expanded cities' authority to address homelessness issues.

"The state has been hard at work to address this crisis on our streets," Newsom stated, the New York Times reported. "There are simply no more excuses. It's time for everyone to do their part."

The order, while not mandating cleanups, advises local officials to take action. It requires state agencies to collaborate with local governments to provide housing and services to homeless individuals, not merely relocate them.

This move follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling last month, which determined that cities could enforce bans on people sleeping in public spaces, even when shelter capacity is insufficient. The court held that such laws do not violate constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

The case originated in Grants Pass, Oregon, where the town attempted to fine individuals $295 for sleeping outdoors when tents began overcrowding public parks. Prior to this ruling, West Coast cities faced limitations in addressing homelessness, particularly as many individuals often decline shelter options.

Newsom welcomed the court's decision, stating it "provides state and local officials the definitive authority to implement and enforce policies to clear unsafe encampments from our streets." He emphasized that the ruling removes legal ambiguities that have constrained local officials for years.

California faces a severe homelessness crisis, with approximately 180,000 people experiencing homelessness last year, of whom about 123,000 are unsheltered on any given night. The Bay Area alone has seen a 35% increase in homelessness since 2019, with around 38,000 individuals affected, the Daily Wire reported.

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed recently announced plans to be "very aggressive and assertive in moving encampments." The city has grappled with homelessness, crime, and open-air drug use, factors that have contributed to the exodus of residents and businesses from downtown areas.

The prevalence of homeless encampments near freeways and overpasses has become so widespread that California's transportation department has established its own protocols and dedicated workers for clearing these areas.