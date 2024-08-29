California passes bill extending $150k housing assistance to illegal immigrants

"We are saying that we want you to set roots here in our great state if you qualify, only if you qualify," Arambula stated, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

However, the measure has faced strong opposition from Republican lawmakers. They argue that it could incentivize illegal immigration and create unfair competition for U.S. citizens struggling in the housing market.

Assemblymember Bill Essayli (R) criticized the bill, saying, "It's a slap in the face to legal immigrants when we incentivize the breaking of our laws and the normalizing of being in this country unlawfully."