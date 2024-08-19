Calls for leaders to condemn violent trans activists following rally chaos

A women’s rights rally in Melbourne turned chaotic on the weekend when counter-protesters from the 'Transgender Liberation' movement disrupted the event by hurling eggs and water balloons at the speakers.

Liberation from what?



Right now they have millions in government funding, fawning media, craven & obsequious politicians & international organisations such as IOC embarrassing themselves for them



Why is it always women needing protection from them?#WomenWillSpeak… pic.twitter.com/TdeuZVO5Ro — Katherine Deves Morgan 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) August 18, 2024

The rally, organised by the Women Will Speak group, took place on the steps of Parliament House with around 20 participants gathering from 11 am.

Melbourne women’s rights rally crashed by trans activists. pic.twitter.com/y2A3OdK19p — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) August 18, 2024

Victoria Police reported that approximately 150 counter-protesters crashed the rally.

A 36-year-old woman from Brunswick was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer but was later released pending further investigation.

Now: Police have deployed capsicum spray and pinned trans rights activists at a protest outside parliament.



In the process, a news photographer has been pushed to the ground and been capsicum sprayed. pic.twitter.com/Gh5x7jJVUZ — Mitch Clarke (@96mitchclarke) March 23, 2024

"Victoria Police is disappointed with the actions of the group and while it supports peaceful protests, it has a zero-tolerance policy for violence or disruptive acts which impact the broader community," the spokesperson added.

The counter-protest was promoted by the Trans Queer Solidarity group on the Green Left website, calling for supporters to drown out what they described as 'hateful and regressive rhetoric' from the Women's Action Group.

I won’t hold my breath for @VicGovAu “etc” to condemn the latest round of threats & vilification against women. @womenwillspeak hope you are all ok xx pic.twitter.com/yB559Y6QUR — Moira Deeming MP (@MoiraDeemingMP) August 17, 2024

Independent Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming, who has previously faced backlash for her stance on transgender issues, reposted a photo of one of the more provocative signs from the event, which read, "fascist graves are gender-neutral toilets."

Deeming pointed out the lack of condemnation from the Victorian government, expressing concern for the safety of those involved in the rally.