Calls for leaders to condemn violent trans activists following rally chaos

A planned women's rights rally in Melbourne descended into mayhem after counter-protesters hurled projectiles at women.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 19, 2024
  • News
Calls for leaders to condemn violent trans activists following rally chaos
A women’s rights rally in Melbourne turned chaotic on the weekend when counter-protesters from the 'Transgender Liberation' movement disrupted the event by hurling eggs and water balloons at the speakers.

The rally, organised by the Women Will Speak group, took place on the steps of Parliament House with around 20 participants gathering from 11 am.

Victoria Police reported that approximately 150 counter-protesters crashed the rally.

A 36-year-old woman from Brunswick was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer but was later released pending further investigation.

"Victoria Police is disappointed with the actions of the group and while it supports peaceful protests, it has a zero-tolerance policy for violence or disruptive acts which impact the broader community," the spokesperson added.

The counter-protest was promoted by the Trans Queer Solidarity group on the Green Left website, calling for supporters to drown out what they described as 'hateful and regressive rhetoric' from the Women's Action Group.

Independent Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming, who has previously faced backlash for her stance on transgender issues, reposted a photo of one of the more provocative signs from the event, which read, "fascist graves are gender-neutral toilets."

Deeming pointed out the lack of condemnation from the Victorian government, expressing concern for the safety of those involved in the rally.

