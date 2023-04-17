Calls for police investigation of Senator Thorpe's strip club tirade
Independent senator Lidia Thorpe's late-night outburst prompts calls for legal inquiry.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is calling for an investigation into independent senator Lidia Thorpe after a video emerged of her outside a strip club at 3am, yelling profanities.
Thorpe defended herself on Monday, expressing disappointment that people were attempting to undermine her when she was focused on addressing crucial national issues.
The video in question captures the former Greens senator leaving a Brunswick club around 3am on Sunday, where she was celebrating a friend's 50th birthday.
Thorpe can be heard shouting obscenities at men standing outside the club. According to the strip club's manager, Thorpe approached white men before the incident, accusing them of stealing her land.
Senator Hanson urged police to "carefully examine the footage to determine if Senator Thorpe has broken the law." She also suggested that the Australian Human Rights Commission might look into potential violations of Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.
Hanson encouraged those subjected to Thorpe's verbal abuse to come forward.
An anonymous senior opposition source told The Australian that if Thorpe belonged to a major party or were male, people would be demanding her resignation. They added, "The Greens never called out her bullying or her bad behavior."
Tanya Plibersek, a senior Labor frontbencher, also criticised Thorpe's actions, calling them "obviously unacceptable." Plibersek argued that such behaviour is inappropriate for any individual, regardless of whether they hold political office. When asked if the parliament should intervene, Plibersek stated that this would require careful consideration.
- By Avi Yemini
