Calls for reparations in Canada are 'political nonsense': Prof. Bruce Pardy

Canada has long prided itself on being a place of equality, providing fairness through laws and the justice system. But in modern times, the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, have shifted to embracing an approach of equity instead of equality.

Bruce Pardy, law professor and executive director of Rights Probe, joined Wednesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show for an in-depth look at the status of Canada's legal system.

Speaking about a government document that calls for reparations for black Canadians, Pardy called a “crazy” idea.

“In our system of law, you do not hold people responsible for things they have not done,” he told Levant.

“And yet we pretend as though people who are alive today are responsible for something that somebody did, who's long dead, and that other people who were not around, who were not alive at the time, are suffering because of something that happened before they were born.”

This, he said, runs opposite to how justice in Canada is supposed to work: