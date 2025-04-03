Can Canadians trust the Liberals when they claim they'll rebuild the CAF?

Under the Liberals' leadership, Canada's military has been in a decline over the last decade, perhaps most tragically evident by veterans being offered assisted suicide instead of treatment options.

Mark Meincke, host of Operation Tango Romeo, the Trauma Recovery Podcast was one of the stars of Rebel News' documentary MAID: The Dark Side of Canadian Compassion, which examined the country's Medical Assistance in Dying program.

A veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, Mark joined Sheila Gunn Reid as this week's featured guest on The Gunn Show for a look at the Liberals, now led by Mark Carney, claiming they're the ones who will fix the country's declining military.

Mark noted how Conservatives have been willing and engaged with his podcast, something the Liberals have been completely unwilling to do — which Sheila speculated could be linked to Mark's passionate testimony to the veterans' affairs committee.

“Anybody that's been serving for 30, 35 years like a lot of my friends have, they'll tell you every time the Liberals get in — there's no budget,” Mark said. “Conservatives get in, it gets better. Not great; but better. There're no Liberal saviours when it comes to the veteran community, and certainly not the active-service community.”