Can lockdowns be defeated legally? We're going to find out in Saskatchewan

Did you know that there are 76 hospitals in Saskatchewan?

As we speak, in conservative Saskatchewan there are rules requiring masks in all indoor public places. You can't have anybody in your home, unless they are a member of your immediate family who you already live with. Outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people. You cannot visit long term or personal care homes. You can't buy or sell alcohol after 10:00 p.m.

Churches, no matter the size or the service being provided, including weddings, funerals and baptisms, are limited to just 30 people. You can only have a maximum of 30 people in any arena or live theatre, no matter the size of the facility.

But malls and retail services, well, they can operate at 50 per cent of capacity. And it's going to be that way until at least March 19, although it is likely that these restrictions will be extended with very few adjustments.

Let's look at COVID numbers for March 8 in Saskatchewan.

There were 1463 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan — in a total population of 1.2 million people, spread out in one of the least densely populated places on the face of the Earth.

There were a grand total of 140 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, of which 23 were in the ICU. There are 76 hospitals in Saskatchewan, meaning that you could have over three hospitals per one COVID ICU patient.

It doesn't make sense to lock down an entire province, specifically an incredibly sparsely populated province, of 1.18 million people based on these low numbers.

Now why am I telling you all of this?

Some of you may know that we are launching a Charter challenge to the lockdown in Saskatchewan.

No government can make a law that does not respect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. We filed our Charter challenge in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatchewan, after these unconstitutional lockdown restrictions cancelled an event we wanted to host with Dr. Patrick Moore at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina.

It makes no sense to continue to cancel that event, or any event in Saskatchewan, and it makes no sense to drastically limit the civil liberties of Saskatchewan residents.

You can see our affidavits and help fund our legal challenge at OpenSaskatchewan.com.

We are trying to raise $150,000 to fight for the civil liberties of Saskatchewan residents. We are already helping so many people fight their lockdown tickets in Saskatchewan through FightTheFines.com, but we want the lockdown responsible for punishing people with these fines thrown out all together.

We've got a really great civil liberties lawyer, Sarah Miller from JSS Barristers in Calgary, working so hard on trying to open Saskatchewan. She believes in civil liberties and she's already helping people through FightTheFines.com.

I caught up with Sarah late last week for an update on our efforts to put the government back in its place in Saskatchewan.

Check it out.

Sarah's trying to do something that hasn’t been done in this country for an entire year, and that is force the government to show their work.

She's trying to get the government to show what materials and data they've used to justify the lockdown.

What she's doing in Saskatchewan can be a template for other provinces if she's successful. But this is very expensive, as any Charter challenge is. It is time consuming and it demands a lot of research and resources.

So we can't do it without your help.

Sarah's already been successful in having several lockdown tickets thrown out of court. She is sharp, meticulous, she cares about freedom, and you can see for yourself, she's the right person for this job.

But she's being stonewalled. Which means the government is scared of her. Good. They should be.

Can you help us keep Sarah fighting for freedom in Saskatchewan, so that what she does there can be used as a recipe for freedom in other provinces?

Civil liberties organizations are not doing this work, and so it falls to us here at Rebel News. We need your help.

If you want to help us end the lockdown in Saskatchewan and start the cascade that will end the lockdowns across the country, please donate today at OpenSaskatchewan.com.