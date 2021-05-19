“Can you stand there and be quiet?” | Aylmer police don't like David Menzies' questions

The small town of Aylmer, Ontario has been frequently in the headlines, despite having a population of less than 8,000. Home to the Church of God, which is run by Pastor Henry Hildebrandt — an outspoken critic of the government's clampdown on religious gatherings — Aylmer has been prominent in the news because of the police enforcement on the church.

Recently, while service was still underway, police seized the building under order from a judge. This led to the congregation meeting outside instead, once again drawing the ire of local police enforcement. Rebel News' David Menzies was on the scene (a full-length report is coming later this week) to capture events on that day.

In this teaser of that longer video, David Menzies joined Ezra Levant as a guest on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show.

Speaking about his interaction with the counter protesters and police, David told Ezra:

The ostensible policy reason of a protest, I would think, is to get the message out to as many people as possible. Even if you hate li'l old Rebel News, that's besides the point. We're going to get this message — whatever their message was — out to far more people than them just screaming on a roadside... This officer, I think he was making up things as he goes along.

Keep an eye on Rebel News for David's full report from Aylmer. The full episode of The Ezra Levant Show is available for SUBSCRIBERS to RebelNews+.