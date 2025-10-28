‘Canada first’ wants federal government to abandon globalist approach

Calgarians gathered at City Hall on Saturday for a "Canada First Movement" protest, billed as a "return of the patriots." Attendees, proud of their nation, shared their views on patriotism in Canada.

Angel, the Venezuelan organizer, explained the rally's purpose is to fight for Canada, which he believes is declining due to current government policies. He emphasized that he's an activist, not a politician, advocating for freedom and against socialist ideas to "wake up Canada."

Many believe Canada is in decline, citing issues with immigration and a perceived erosion of Canadian culture and values. Some participants also held separatist views, particularly for Alberta, though they saw common ground in opposing the current liberal government.

While 20-30 protested in Calgary to "Stay in Canada," thousands attended an independence rally in Edmonton. These separatists, unlike the Calgary group, expressed dissatisfaction with the Laurentian political base in Quebec and Ontario.

The sentiment among attendees was a desire for change, whether through national unity, provincial independence, or electoral reform, to restore prosperity and address concerns about the economy, values, and freedom. They believe Canada needs to unite and stand up against the current government.

The Liberal Party, in power for over ten years, has enforced globalist policies like mass immigration and the associated social welfare provisions funded by Canadian taxes.

The debate extended to the definition of patriotism. While some see the federal government's "Canadian pride" initiatives as "false compassion" that seeks to destroy culture, attendees at the rally defined patriotism as loving and wanting to improve Canada.

Angel, despite being an immigrant, sees himself as a Canadian patriot because he wants the country to be better and is fighting against the socialist policies that destroyed his home country.