SPONSOR | Canada Has a Sickness System, Not a Health System

Over the course of my career I spent decades building factories and manufacturing companies around the world.

Later in life I became involved in agriculture.

That experience opened my eyes to something many Canadians don’t see.

Our modern food system has become incredibly efficient at producing large quantities of food. But it has also become increasingly dependent on chemicals, industrial processes, and long supply chains designed to maximize yield and shelf life.

What it does not always maximize is human health.

And the consequences are becoming impossible to ignore.

Across Canada we are seeing rising childhood allergies, increasing obesity, more cases of type 2 diabetes, and growing rates of chronic metabolic illness. Many people now spend decades managing preventable conditions through medication.

Yet we rarely ask the obvious question: why is this happening?

Instead, we simply treat the symptoms.

Canada spends billions every year treating diseases that often could have been prevented. Taxpayers end up paying twice — once through a food system that does not prioritize health, and again through the healthcare system that must deal with the consequences.

This is not just a health issue.

It is an economic issue.

It is a workforce issue.

And it is a national resilience issue.

A country cannot remain prosperous if its population becomes steadily less healthy. Rising healthcare costs place enormous pressure on public finances. Chronic illness reduces productivity and quality of life. And unhealthy children often become unhealthy adults.

In other words, when a nation gets sicker, its economy gets weaker.

Part of the problem is that our food system has evolved in ways that prioritize efficiency and scale over nutrition and long-term well-being.

Large industrial supply chains dominate the marketplace. Procurement rules often favor the biggest suppliers. Meanwhile, small family farms and local producers face layers of regulation and barriers that make it difficult for them to compete.

The result is a system where the healthiest food is often the hardest to access.

This is one of the reasons I helped launch the Canadian Economic Charter of Rights and Responsibilities.

VISIT THE CANADIAN ECONOMIC CHARTER!

The Charter is a grassroots effort to restore common-sense economic principles that strengthen Canada’s prosperity while improving the well-being of our people.

One of its core principles is simple but powerful: every Canadian child has the right to healthy food.

A civilized economy makes sure its children are properly fed.

That means no child should go to school hungry. Schools should provide breakfast and lunch programs that prioritize clean, nutritious food. And young Canadians should learn where food comes from, how it is grown, and how nutrition affects their health.

Prevention is always more humane — and far less expensive — than treatment.

If we want to build a healthier Canada, we also need to strengthen the people who produce healthy food.

Family farms should be supported rather than buried under regulations that make it harder to operate. Farmers’ markets and local food hubs should be easier to establish so communities can connect directly with producers.

Public institutions such as schools, hospitals, and government facilities should buy more locally produced food whenever possible.

And we should ensure that young Canadians are exposed to agriculture, nutrition, and skilled trades that help our food system function.

These ideas are not complicated.

They are simply common sense.

A strong country requires healthy citizens. Healthy citizens depend on healthy food. And healthy food depends on farmers and food systems that prioritize quality and nutrition.

The Canadian Economic Charter is about restoring those connections.

It is about recognizing that economic policy should not only produce wealth — it should also strengthen human well-being.

When we invest in prevention, we reduce long-term healthcare costs. When we support family farms, we strengthen food security. And when children learn about nutrition and agriculture, they grow up healthier and more capable.

Canada should never depend on a sickness economy to sustain itself.

A truly prosperous nation builds a health economy instead.

Whether you're a worker, a small business owner, or just someone who cares about the future of Canada's economy, click here to learn more about the Canadian Economic Charter and to join our fight for Canada's future.

VISIT THE CANADIAN ECONOMIC CHARTER!