Canada is still sending millions in foreign aid to China

According to a recent poll conducted by the Department of Foreign Affairs, and shared by Blacklock's Reporter, only four per cent of Canadians know that the government is still sending foreign aid to China. Yes, despite lying about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and still detaining two Canadian citizens, Canada continues to send millions of dollars to the Communist regime in China.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra wondered just how many clean-water drinking wells that money could buy, after all, it was a major campaign promise from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Said Ezra:

You know what? We can’t give any more foreign aid money. We just can’t. We’re too broke. We’re broker than China. They have all the money — I’m not kidding, they have literally trillions in foreign currency reserves. We owe them money. Maybe they should give us foreign aid. How about let’s help Canadians. And you know what? That said, I’d be happy to spend it on getting clean water to reserves — something Trudeau said was his top priority five years ago.

