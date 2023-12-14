Canada flip-flops on calling for Israel-Hamas ceasefire in cowardly UN vote

Canada sided against our allies in supporting a United Nations resolution that didn't even mention, let alone condemn Hamas.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 14, 2023
  • News Analysis

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 13, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the decision by Canadian representatives to the United Nations to vote in favour of a Tuesday resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. 

The total votes in favour of the resolution, which did not mention Hamas by name, were 153 in favour, 10 against, and 23 abstentions. But why did Canada so abruptly change its position from Monday, when Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly didn't mention calling for a ceasefire? 

Perhaps it's the voting math, Ezra argued. There are now five times as many Muslims as there are Jews in Canada, mainly here through our policy of practically unlimited immigration, especially from Muslim countries. 

"Many of the pro-Hamas protesters are right off the plane," Ezra noted. "Many aren't even citizens of Canada, yet they have brought with them their ancient hatred from their foreign lands and no one has told them to stop. Not Trudeau. I mean, peaceful truckers are stopped, they're arrested and jailed and their bank accounts are seized, but not a peep from Trudeau about the antisemitic hate marches."

