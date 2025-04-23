Canada ranks among cleanest developed nations—despite what the carbon cult claims

Canada has some of the cleanest air in the developed world—and no, we're not talking about "carbon credits" or the fantasy metrics cooked up by UN bureaucrats. We're talking about actual air pollution. The stuff that causes asthma, smog alerts, and real public health problems.

According to the latest data from the Fraser Institute, Canada ranks 8th out of 31 developed countries for overall air quality. That’s right—8th out of 31. Not too shabby for a country constantly maligned by climate alarmists as some kind of environmental villain.

98.2% of Canadians breathe air that meets or exceeds the World Health Organization’s strictest standards for fine particulate matter—the real stuff that can actually harm your lungs. Not carbon dioxide, which the Left insists on calling "pollution" so they can slap on more taxes and usher in their green utopia.

This study measures tangible environmental factors, not carbon dioxide—a naturally occurring, non-toxic gas essential to life on Earth. But since you can’t tax particulates coming from volcanoes or China’s coal plants, the global Left rebranded CO₂ as "pollution" to guilt hardworking Canadians into paying more for gas, groceries, and home heating.

Despite our vast landmass, cold winters, and energy-rich economy, Canada ranks well above the OECD average in environmental performance. In fact, we're 14th out of 34 high-income countries overall.

So next time a Liberal or climate grifter whines about Canada’s “carbon footprint,” remind them that Canadians already live in one of the cleanest, most environmentally responsible countries on the planet. And we didn’t need a carbon tax or Mark Carney’s ESG gobbledygook to get there.