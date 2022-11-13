Despite the misconception Canada is a peacenik country, we've paid the price of western freedom

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra commemorated Remembrance Day and took a closer look at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attitude towards Canadian veterans:

The left thinks Canada is a peacenik country. But that’s just their historical illiteracy. Canadians have paid a disproportionate price in the wars for western liberty. We joined both the First and Second World Wars years before our American cousins did, and in very high numbers.

And those wars, and the war in Korea, and the dozens of military missions over the decades — none of them were to defend our own soil. They were to defend our friends and allies, and the very idea of freedom and democracy.

It’s one of the reasons Canada is so well-loved around the world. It’s the reason why Parliament Hill is awash in colourful tulips every year — that’s a gift from the Netherlands, for helping liberate them. It’s important to the Dutch.

Not so important to Justin Trudeau, who had more important things to do in Cambodia. The things Trudeau cares the most about are the things he must remember as a child from what his father did as Prime Minister. Mocking Queen Elizabeth; hostility to Alberta oilmen; and of course demeaning and despising our soldiers.