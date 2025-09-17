Canada’s energy CEOs demand Carney unleash oil & gas

Canada’s oil and gas industry is tired of being sidelined by the Liberals.

Despite fueling our daily lives and powering the technologies hailed as sustainable, it’s been vilified by radical green agendas and choked by Liberal policies that strangle jobs, stifle innovation, and drive away billions in investment.

This week, 96 industry leaders—titans like Suncor Energy’s Rich Kruger and Enbridge’s Greg Ebel—delivered a scathing open letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, titled “Build Canada Now.” It’s a call for every Canadian fed up with watching our economy bleed out on the altar of climate dogma.

Six months ago, these leaders offered a blueprint to harness Canada’s world-class oil and natural gas resources, aligning with Carney’s own promises of Canada as an “energy superpower.”

Yet, the Liberals have delivered little more than lip service—a new Major Projects Office and an Indigenous advisory council, mere crumbs when a flood of jobs and growth is needed.

The letter proves that unleashing natural resources could provide that flood, but Liberal stifling, from emissions caps to tanker bans, has made us a global laughingstock. Investors are fleeing, and the Federal Impact Assessment Act and West Coast tanker ban are turning straightforward projects into decade-long bureaucratic nightmares.

“Canada still lacks the clear, competitive, and durable fiscal and regulatory policies required to achieve the so-called ‘Grand Bargain,’” the letter states, slamming Liberal policies that prioritize virtue-signaling over economic vitality. The industry’s action plan is clear: simplify regulations, enforce firm project approval timelines, scrap the unlegislated emissions cap, and create a globally competitive fiscal framework by repealing the carbon levy on major emitters.

Provinces, not Ottawa, should lead. The plan also calls for incentivizing Indigenous co-investment so First Nations are true partners in prosperity.

This isn’t fringe rhetoric—it’s the unified voice of Canada’s energy giants and industry associations, fed up with a Liberal war on wealth creation.

Carney, with his banker swagger, promised a shift from “uncertainty to prosperity.” Yet, as the letter warns, “Without clear and urgent action, we risk missing a generational opportunity.” A decade of delayed investments, vanishing jobs, and buried innovation has left productivity in tatters—all for UN cocktail receptions while Canadian families struggle.

As Parliament reconvenes, Carney has a choice: The signatories are ready to work with him, his cabinet, and the provinces, but if he doubles down on capping growth, taxing ambition, and chasing Paris Accord fantasies, he’s not just failing the energy sector—he’s failing every Canadian.

From the oil sands to the corner store, we’re all collateral damage in this crusade against common sense.