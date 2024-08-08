Canada to pull children of diplomats from Israel: Global affairs

AP Photo/Leo Correa

The children of diplomats and their guardians will be pulled from Israel, the Canadian government announced on Thursday.

The drastic action comes amid fears over an expanded war.

Global Affairs Canada said in an update that it has approved the temporary relocation of children and their guardians to a safe third country. Embassy staff are expected to stay in Israel.

"The Embassy of Canada to Israel in Tel Aviv, the Embassy of Canada to Lebanon in Beirut, and the Representative Office of Canada to the Palestinian Authority, all remain fully operational and continue to provide essential services to Canadians, including consular services," Global Affairs Canada said in its statement on Wednesday.

"Staff at our missions in Lebanon and Ramallah remain in place and are being regularly updated on the ongoing situation and the measures Global Affairs Canada is taking," the department said.

Rising tensions in the Middle East have fuelled concerns about the potential for an all-out war following the recent killing of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas's top political leader in Iran.

On Saturday, the government issued a warning advising Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel due to the "ongoing regional armed conflict and the unpredictable security situation."

Travel to the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, and Lebanon are also listed as areas to avoid.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed “deep concern” when speaking with Jordan’s King Abdullah II earlier this week. The two discussed the risk of expanded conflict in the region: "The leaders underscored the urgent need to avoid further escalation, which puts the lives of civilians in the region at risk," the Prime Minister's Office said in a summary of the Tuesday call.