Canada updates UK travel advisory amid anti-mass immigration riots

The Canadian government has updated its travel recommendations for those headed to the United Kingdom, recommending that visitors exercise caution as protests continue across the country.

We have updated our travel advice for the #UnitedKingdom due to ongoing demonstrations and violent clashes between protesters and police. More details here -> https://t.co/gfZJtkkgSA pic.twitter.com/VRHSQCymAa — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) August 6, 2024

"Demonstrations take place regularly. Even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent at any time," the government wrote in its update. ”Past violent clashes between protestors and security forces have resulted in assaults, riots, looting and vandalism. Protests can deteriorate quickly. They can also lead to disruptions to traffic and public transportation."

The government advised Canadians to:

* Avoid areas where demonstrations, protests and large gatherings are taking place

* Exercise caution

* Expect an increased security force presence in areas where demonstrations are taking place

* Follow the instructions of local authorities

* Monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations

The recommendation comes as anti-mass immigration protests continue across the country following a knife attack that saw three young girls killed at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport, England. Eight other children were also injured in the incident, along with two adults.

UK PM Keir Starmer responds to protests after three children were killed in a mass stabbing: "As far as the far right is concerned, this is coordinated ... deliberate ... not a protest that just got out of hand," adding it's a group seeking violence.https://t.co/WqweK1y1Sa pic.twitter.com/oXi6Ho7Yts — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 1, 2024

Riots kicked off before the identity of the suspect became known. It was later revealed that the suspect was a 17-year-old born in Wales to Rwandan parents.

The Labour government has labeled the riots as being “far-right” in nature, with new Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer telling those participating in the protests that they will be identified and prosecuted.

Hundreds have been arrested since the start of the riots. Some rioters were seen throwing bricks and other projectiles like garbage bins at police. Looting and other general vandalism has also taken place.

UK politicians have been quick to place the blame on far-right forces, including the Reform Party, lead by Nigel Farage of Brexit fame.

Farage has dismissed this blame, instead placing blame on the police for not providing the public with information.

“What happened in Southport would not have been of the same magnitude had the truth been told and told very, very quickly,” Farage said. “Had those questions been answered, far from stoking riots, it would have actually calmed them down considerably.”

Little information was known about the suspect until a judge ruled that his name be made public in an effort to stop online speculation.