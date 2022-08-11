Canada falls to new low on World Happiness Ranking, but COVID isn't to blame

Ten years ago, under Stephen Harper, Canada ranked fifth — today we've slipped to fifteenth.

  By Rebel News
  August 11, 2022
  News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Canada slipping to its lowest ranking ever on the UN-funded World Happiness Report

"From fifth place to fifteenth! You’d think that would be on the news," said Ezra. "Oh, it would be on the news if Harper were presiding over our unhappiness. No surprise the news is buried with Trudeau."

Canadians are more anxious and sadder now than they were in 2019. What did this? "That’s not a virus," noted Ezra. "That’s the lockdown. That’s fear mongering. That’s Trudeau and Theresa Tam — and the media party, and the rest of the establishment."

Coronavirus Justin Trudeau Canada Liberal Party of Canada United Nations
