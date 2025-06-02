Canada's committing a genocide? Green Party leader backs bizarre petition

In case you weren't aware, Canada is in the midst of committing genocide against a segment of its population. At least, that's the claim put forward in a virtual petition to the House of Commons that has received the backing of Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

Petition e-6497 argues the Liberal government has assured the “2SLGBTQIA+ community” their rights will be protected — something that is jeopardized by the notwithstanding clause, which causes “huge distress and negative consequences for this community.”

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey reacted to Elizabeth May giving her blessing to the sensational petition.

“If Canada's genociding the alphabet community, they're not the best job of it,” Sheila said, pointing out she's personally travelled to sites in northern Iraq where Christians were forcefully removed from their homes and their families' graves desecrated. “What a gross misuse of the word genocide.”

“What rights need to be advanced when there are 23 different dates celebrated, an entire season,” said Drea, highlighting the numerous days earmarked for acceptance of diverse communities. “You can identify whatever way you want to get into private spaces of women and children — that sounds more like supremacy not genocide, if you ask me.”

Touching on the petition's focus on the notwithstanding clause, Sheila explained why this is such a hotspot for radical gender activists.

“When they talk about the notwithstanding clause, what they're talking about is Saskatchewan invoking it to protect parents' rights,” she noted. “And they're talking about Alberta saying we're going to invoke it to protect parents' rights and female athletes.”

Since launching on May 26, the petition has gathered 400 signatures. It remains open until July 25.