Cowardly politicians take 'no responsibility' following school shooting

Minister Ya'ara Saks evaded questions on Friday's shooting at Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School.

Rebel News
  |   December 21, 2024   |   News

Over the past seven months, Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School has been shoot at thrice. Do you doubt there will be a fourth and a fifth time?

In the aftermath, Toronto Police shut down an entire block to ensure no further incident.

Meanwhile, the federal response has been far from sufficient. A few perfunctory tweets from Liberal ministers. Nothing more.

"No one is taking responsibility," said Rebel News Publisher Ezra Levant. 

Unsurprisingly, Minister Ya'ara Saks evaded questions from Rebel News on the incident after speaking with government-approved media.

Our cowardly politicians aren’t stopping groups from promoting terrorism. They aren’t even stopping people from terrorism-infested places from coming to Canada. We are one of only two stupid nations — Australia being the other — that are actually bringing in people from Gaza, on purpose.

Rather than enforce the law, police usually take easy route and arrest journalists for merely doing their jobs. It’s madness. We used to have a peaceful country... no longer.

PETITION: Fire MP Ya'ara Saks!

10,868 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
meta-img

If you agree that MP Ya'ara Saks is a disgrace and doesn't deserve to sit in the House of Commons, please add your name here to the growing chorus of outraged Canadians calling for her to be fired.

Will you sign?

DONATE: Please help fund our "Fire Saks" digital billboard truck and postcard mailing!

Latest News

Rebel News has driven a digital billboard truck around MP Ya'ara Saks' riding in North York, displaying the photograph of her disgraceful embracing of Palestinian terrorist boss and dictator Mahmoud Abbas, for everyone to see. We've also sent a postcard with the photo to every single resident in her riding – that's more than 40,000 homes! Please chip in a donation here if you'd like us to keep going and do more. (Thanks!)

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.