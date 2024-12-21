Cowardly politicians take 'no responsibility' following school shooting
Minister Ya'ara Saks evaded questions on Friday's shooting at Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School.
Over the past seven months, Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School has been shoot at thrice. Do you doubt there will be a fourth and a fifth time?
In the aftermath, Toronto Police shut down an entire block to ensure no further incident.
Meanwhile, the federal response has been far from sufficient. A few perfunctory tweets from Liberal ministers. Nothing more.
"No one is taking responsibility," said Rebel News Publisher Ezra Levant.
SEE HOW SHE RUNS: The Liberal cabinet’s token Jew, @YaaraSaks, runs away from Rebel News reporter @TheMenzoid who asks why she posed for a selfie with the arch terrorist Mahmoud Abbas and why she has abandoned the Toronto Jewish community to Trudeau’s antisemitic crime wave. pic.twitter.com/CZTyY0oCtq— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 20, 2024
Unsurprisingly, Minister Ya'ara Saks evaded questions from Rebel News on the incident after speaking with government-approved media.
Our cowardly politicians aren’t stopping groups from promoting terrorism. They aren’t even stopping people from terrorism-infested places from coming to Canada. We are one of only two stupid nations — Australia being the other — that are actually bringing in people from Gaza, on purpose.
Rather than enforce the law, police usually take easy route and arrest journalists for merely doing their jobs. It’s madness. We used to have a peaceful country... no longer.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.