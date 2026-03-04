Canadian charity stepping in after Toronto courtroom sketch artist ejected

The Democracy Fund (TDF) is now representing veteran Toronto courtroom sketch artist David Wall following his removal from a public court session while attempting to document proceedings through sketches. Wall has chronicled major Canadian trials for more than 24 years, including the Via Rail terrorism case, a G20 police disciplinary hearing, and the deportation proceedings of Ernst Zundel. Several recent concerning incidents have impeded Wall's work. In April 2025, while Wall was sketching in court, a security officer approached him and told him to leave. Despite a judge intervening and allowing him to remain, the officer still wrongfully forbade Wall from sketching him. Wall was again told to exit the courtroom during an incident in November 2025, during which a court security officer told him to "pack up and go" because it was after 5pm and only lawyers could stay. A separate officer reportedly told Wall that things could "get physical" if he didn't leave. Only through a judge's intervention was Wall allowed to remain. 🚨 TDF representing sketch artist David Wall after courtroom ejection



Prominent Toronto artist David Wall removed while documenting open court proceedings, raising serious concerns about transparency and the open court principle.



TORONTO— Lawyers for TDF are representing… pic.twitter.com/Uw2P4Dvuky — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) March 4, 2026

The incidents culminated in December of 2025, when Wall was forced out of the courtroom after a security officer told him he “had no business here and was not family or a witness in the case." There was no judge intervention this time, and he was forced to leave the courtroom.

Lawyers for TDF have written to the Ministry of the Attorney General for Ontario to demand an explanation for Wall's removal and to get "assurances that David will be allowed to sketch in open court."

TDF's Litigation Director, Mark Joseph, commented on the essential nature of open court proceedings: "The ability to observe and report on judicial proceedings is fundamental to the proper administration of justice: without it, Canadians have no direct knowledge about the fairness of the justice system. We're hopeful that the Ministry of the Attorney General and the Court Services Division will affirm our client's rights."

As noted by TDF, Wall's removal from the courtroom highlights a disturbing trend of federal and provincial governments, along with courts and tribunals, attempting to shield themselves from public scrutiny.