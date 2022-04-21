Canadian Civil Liberties Association intervening on compelled speech sanction

DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 29766 Donors

Goal: 40000 Donors Donate By Adam Soos PETITION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski The government must stop persecuting Pastor Artur Pawlowski. 44,471 signatures

Goal: 60,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s ongoing legal tribulations have garnered international attention. He has faced numerous arrests and incarcerations culminating in his recent 51-day stay behind bars all stemming from opening his church and feeding the homeless despite COVID-19 restrictions, as well as preaching at the Coutts blockade.

It is apparent to most that Pastor Artur was a political prisoner, and if you have any doubts, you need only consider the fact that the time he has already spent behind bars very likely significantly exceeded any potential imprisonment that he would face if found guilty on all charges, which is unlikely.

Then there is the compelled speech sanction issued by Justice Adam Germain in response to Artur’s original contempt of court charges based on the Rooke Order which sought to prevent peaceful protesters from gathering.

In his bizarre Soviet-style sanction, Justice Germain mandated that Artur, his brother Dawid and Whistle Stop Owner Chris Scott all repeat the following state-approved message on COVID-19 after any public comments they might make:

I am also aware that the views I am expressing to you on this occasion may not be views held by the majority of medical experts in Alberta. While I may disagree with them, I am obliged to inform you that the majority of medical experts favour social distancing, mask wearing, and avoiding large crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most medical experts also support participation in a vaccination program unless for a valid religious or medical reason you cannot be vaccinated. Vaccinations have been shown statistically to save lives and to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.

If you, like many out there, were trying to convince yourself that Artur wasn’t a political prisoner, and his ongoing harassment by authorities, his needlessly long incarceration and this compelled speech mandate aren’t enough to change your mind, you can also watch my hour-long exclusive recorded mere hours after his release from the Calgary Remand Centre to learn more about how he was treated.

Sadly, while the world watched the arrests of Pastor Artur in horror, many Canadians were indifferent, even many of the Canadian institutions designed to defend our freedoms and charter rights were silent, but the compelled speech ruling was seemingly the straw that broke the camel's back for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association who has now been granted intervener status on the case and his hard at work fighting against the courts forcing Canadian citizens to utter opinions opposed to their own.

I joined Pastor Artur to talk about the hope raised by new groups, like the CCLA, beginning to decry the legal injustices we have witnessed since the onset of COVID-19, and to breakdown the ongoing harassment of Christians, like Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer, and the communist style one law for me and one for thee practices that are running rampant in Canadian politics.

While so many have say idly by, your generous donations at SaveArtur.com have ensured that Pastor Artur has world class legal defence as he fights for his rights and for his freedom. Artur may be at home under strict conditions, but his legal battle is far from over. Please consider making a tax receipt eligible donation to help pay his legal bills at SaveArtur.com.