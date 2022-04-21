Canadian Civil Liberties Association intervening on compelled speech sanction
The CCLA is stepping up to fight for Pastor Artur Pawlowski's right to free speech.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski’s ongoing legal tribulations have garnered international attention. He has faced numerous arrests and incarcerations culminating in his recent 51-day stay behind bars all stemming from opening his church and feeding the homeless despite COVID-19 restrictions, as well as preaching at the Coutts blockade.
It is apparent to most that Pastor Artur was a political prisoner, and if you have any doubts, you need only consider the fact that the time he has already spent behind bars very likely significantly exceeded any potential imprisonment that he would face if found guilty on all charges, which is unlikely.
Then there is the compelled speech sanction issued by Justice Adam Germain in response to Artur’s original contempt of court charges based on the Rooke Order which sought to prevent peaceful protesters from gathering.
In his bizarre Soviet-style sanction, Justice Germain mandated that Artur, his brother Dawid and Whistle Stop Owner Chris Scott all repeat the following state-approved message on COVID-19 after any public comments they might make:
I am also aware that the views I am expressing to you on this occasion may not be views held by the majority of medical experts in Alberta. While I may disagree with them, I am obliged to inform you that the majority of medical experts favour social distancing, mask wearing, and avoiding large crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most medical experts also support participation in a vaccination program unless for a valid religious or medical reason you cannot be vaccinated. Vaccinations have been shown statistically to save lives and to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.
If you, like many out there, were trying to convince yourself that Artur wasn’t a political prisoner, and his ongoing harassment by authorities, his needlessly long incarceration and this compelled speech mandate aren’t enough to change your mind, you can also watch my hour-long exclusive recorded mere hours after his release from the Calgary Remand Centre to learn more about how he was treated.
Sadly, while the world watched the arrests of Pastor Artur in horror, many Canadians were indifferent, even many of the Canadian institutions designed to defend our freedoms and charter rights were silent, but the compelled speech ruling was seemingly the straw that broke the camel's back for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association who has now been granted intervener status on the case and his hard at work fighting against the courts forcing Canadian citizens to utter opinions opposed to their own.
I joined Pastor Artur to talk about the hope raised by new groups, like the CCLA, beginning to decry the legal injustices we have witnessed since the onset of COVID-19, and to breakdown the ongoing harassment of Christians, like Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer, and the communist style one law for me and one for thee practices that are running rampant in Canadian politics.
While so many have say idly by, your generous donations at SaveArtur.com have ensured that Pastor Artur has world class legal defence as he fights for his rights and for his freedom. Artur may be at home under strict conditions, but his legal battle is far from over. Please consider making a tax receipt eligible donation to help pay his legal bills at SaveArtur.com.
- By Adam Soos
