Canadian charity publishes educational video by Lord Conrad Black on the history of civil liberties in Canada

In this video from The Democracy Fund, "Conrad Black dives into the evolution of civil liberties in Canada, which began following the treaty that ended the Seven Years’ War in 1763 when the British gained control over Québec. He discusses the motivations of the British Governor of Canada, Sir Guy Carleton, who felt it was critical to have good relations with French Canadians, especially in the event of an American revolution."

Conrad further describes the history surrounding the adoption of the Quebec Act in 1774 that would establish Canada as a bilingual country. In addition, Conrad explains the significance of this act in providing Quebec with "autonomy over its language, culture, and religion," while also being a crucial step forward in the progression of "civil law and human rights."

As further detailed by The Democracy Fund, "With these rights awarded, Conrad explains how the French-Canadian leaders maintained their loyalty to the British and defended Québec from American revolutionaries. He describes some of the false allegations made by the revolutionaries towards the British monarchy and how the French Canadians knew the difference. He touches on how the British were creating a nation in Canada that was separate to the American states and that was built on a foundation of respecting human and civil rights."