Canadian expat kept from visiting sick mother because of COVID jail rules

Meet Esther Venketeswaran. Esther has been working in the U.S. since 2011, and the last time she was on Canadian soil was November 2019 — just a few months prior to the world going insane courtesy of the Wuhan virus.

Esther’s father was murdered in the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, and her family home in Beamsville, Ont. was eventually foreclosed upon by the Royal Bank of Canada.

Her only living parent is her 84-year-old mother. Alas, Esther’s mother has dementia, and now resides in a nursing home run by the Salvation Army in Niagara Falls, Ont.

These days, Esther is deeply concerned whether she will ever get the chance to see her mother again. For now, she is staying clear of the border, because she cannot afford to pay for a COVID hotel stay or a hefty fine, because she was forced into bankruptcy two years ago.

Says Esther: “This is evil. I can hardly believe that my maternal grandfather fought in the Second World War for this unrecognizable country. How the Canadian government can legitimately legislate this insanity is beyond my ken. I remember my late father saying that Trudeau was an ‘honest crook’ when we were fleeing Quebec… well, it seems that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

For now, Esther remains gainfully employed as a clinical laboratory scientist in Florida. But Esther says she feels rejected by her own country.

“And there is no way that I am going to pay the government any money for this lie, this nonsense and con,” she says. “With no home in Canada to quarantine where am I supposed to go? I’m a Canadian homeless in my own country. Which is why I am staying in the U.S.!”

Esther concludes that she will “feel very badly if the only parent I have left passes away without me being able to see her one last time,” noting the last time she saw her mother was in December 2018.

So how about it, Prime Minister Trudeau? Can you waive the draconian quarantine hotel rules for Esther Venketeswaran on compassionate grounds? After all, if that was your mother suffering from dementia in a nursing home, we kind of have a feeling that an exemption to the rules would be made for you.