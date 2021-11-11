Canadian flag finally flying high — but why did it take so long?

By Adam Soos PETITION: Raise Our Flag The Canadian flags have been at half-mast for too long. Sign the petition on this page to have Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raise them for Remembrance Day. 11,338 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Send an email directly to the Prime Minister Send an email to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to have the Canadian flag raised from half-mast. Send an Email

On the day before Remembrance Day, my cameraman Mauricio and I travelled to Ottawa. Our mission: to deliver a petition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, demanding that the PM raise the Maple Leaf.

The good news: Canadian flags had actually been raised the day before. Yet we still wanted to make sure Justin knew that more than 10,000 of you signed our petition to get those flags flying high.

Indeed, the ostensible policy reason for flags at half-staff was to show solidarity with the Indigenous community regarding the remains of native children found at former residential schools. This was the same reason why the Justin Trudeau Liberals minted a new holiday, Truth and Reconciliation Day, for Sept. 30 — even though the PM promptly buggered off to Tofino, B.C., to go on a surfing safari.

Respect!

Clearly, whether it is lowering flags or creating a new holiday, this is more about virtue-signalling and less about doing something tangible to improve the lives of natives (like, you know, ensuring there is clean drinking water on all reserves?)

As well, near the glorious National War Memorial, we met up with RCAF veteran Chris Semchuk (who, not surprisingly, takes a dim view of the PM... perhaps that has something to do with the fact that Trudeau thinks Canada’s veterans are “asking for too much” — even though there’s millions in the government kitty to pay off home-grown Islamists who suffer from hurt feelings...)

Chris accompanied us to the prime minister's office to deliver the petition. Hopefully this petition will make its way into the PM’s inbox. Hopefully the PM will change his behaviour in the future when it comes to Indigenous affairs and veteran affairs and lowering Canadian flags for months on end.

But we doubt it, because, sadly, this is a prime minister who simply does not care.