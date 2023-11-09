Canada bans Chinese app WeChat on government devices citing privacy and security concerns

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' China Affairs reporter Andy Lee joined the show to dive deeper into the Canadian government's decision to ban the Chinese app WeChat from their devices. WeChat is a "super app" that combines instant messaging, social media and business.

As stated by Andy Lee, "I think that the worry is that maybe they [China] could backdoor their way into federal devices where they might be able to pull other information or sensitive information off of government devices. So a very, very good move banning it, not really sure why it was on their in the first place."

'China strongly opposes Canada's ban on [...] WeChat on government-issued mobile devices, and urges the Canadian side to discard ideological prejudice,' a Beijing spokesperson told reporters.



MORE: https://t.co/HBvHrdaqZc pic.twitter.com/1qiwzEdfRZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 4, 2023

"Another thing most people probably don't know, was one of Justin Trudeau's election pledges after he won the election back in 2016 and he was doing his China tours and things, he said that one of the main things that he wanted to do was increase his presence on WeChat to connect with the Chinese people," Andy Lee added.

As stated by Ezra Levant, "Everything I've seen from Justin Trudeau has been to capitulate to the People's Republic of China. Maybe this was just too far and our Five Eyes allies said 'look, we cannot abide the Government of Canada letting the Chinese government spy on all your bureaucrats.'"

