Canadian judge finally makes right decision on trans inmate seeking prison transfer

A Federal Court judge in Canada has finally made the correct decision when it comes to trans-identifying biological male prisoners seeking transfers into women's facilities.

The case involves 58-year-old transgender inmate Amanda Cooper, a biological male who began identifying as a woman in 2020 after being convicted of committing multiple sex offences against women in the early 2000s.

After undergoing full gender reassignment surgery, funded by Canadian taxpayers, Cooper requested a transfer out of the men's maximum security facility he currently is being held in.

However, Justice Love Saint-Fleur said in the decision that “Cooper poses a high risk to federally sentenced inmates and staff” if the transfer were to be approved.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle said a judge had finally made the right decision in a situation like this.

“It sounds like Canada getting dangerously close to common sense on the legal front,” said Lise, “because of course trans-identified men should not be put in women's prison.”

This practice of housing dangerous male offenders alongside females “absolutely must not be allowed to happen,” she added, detailing an interview she had with a woman who was incarcerated alongside trans-identified males.

Justice Saint-Fleur's decision not to “automatically” send Cooper to a female prison “sounds like sanity” is beginning to return to the Canadian judiciary, Lise said.

Cooper is a “dangerous offender” regardless of the surgeries he might have had, said Sheila. “That's not an easy process, by the way, to have somebody deemed a dangerous offender.”

In a CBC story about the rejection, the state broadcaster “continues to use the preferred pronouns of a dangerous offender in their article,” Sheila added.

Cooper's claims that his surgeries have made him a target in male prison, Sheila found it hard to have sympathy for the convict: “Excuse me sir, now you know how the women feel when you were sexually assaulting them.”

Women are not “responsible” for upholding Cooper's delusion, Lise added. “Keep him in a men's prison.”