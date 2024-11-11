Canadian leaders honour veterans with Remembrance Day statements

Canada's leaders took to social media to honour the brave men and women who have fallen in the line of duty while serving their country on Remembrance Day.

“Throughout our history, the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces have kept our country safe,” wrote Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X, formerly Twitter.

“Some returned home from the battlefield and were never the same. Others never returned at all. It is a debt we can never repay, and one we will never forget.”

Trudeau, along with Governor General Mary Simon, are expected to attend a ceremony at the National War Museum in Ottawa.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre highlighted how “Canadians pause and lay wreaths in memory” of those who “made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“As we honour the fallen and salute our veterans, we recall the integrity, duty and patriotism that motivated them to serve our nation; the true North, strong and free. Lest we forget,” Poilievre added.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh praised Canada's contributions to defending peace and safety around the world.

“I’m proud to wear a poppy as a constant reminder of the sacrifice of brave Canadians who lost their lives in combat, a selfless act to secure a peaceful future for their loved ones, all Canadians, and people around the world,” he wrote.

“It also reminds me that there’s still a lot of work to do to make sure that Canada’s veterans get the respect and dignity they deserve,” added the NDP leader. “For me, respecting veterans includes ensuring they have the trauma-informed care, health care, mental health care, pensions and supportive services they deserve, as soon as they need them.”

In a video message recorded at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier praised the “Canadian men and women who have answered the call of duty.”

“The greatest honour we can bestow upon our fallen is to work tirelessly for peace. The cost of war is measured not just in lives lost, but in the countless futures cut short.”

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet acknowledged Quebecers who fought in Europe, saying the “Canadian narrative leaves little room for them as Quebecers. We have to do it,” as he recalled wearing a poppy during a weekend ceremony that generated “a lot of comments.”

“It was made by a Métis artist from Red River in Manitoba, a people who also fought in France and are trying to bring back French, the language of Louis Riel,” Blanchet added. “Thank you to the Quebec heroes.”

As of publishing, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has not made any remarks.

Initially started to honour those who served in the First World War, Remembrance Day has evolved as a day to honour those current and past members of the Canadian Armed Forces, including the more than 118,000 who have died in foreign conflicts.