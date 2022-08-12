Canadian Legion issues Equity, Diversity & Inclusion survey
Possible answers for some of the gender-based questions include 'two-spirit, genderfluid, and non-binary.'
The Royal Canadian Legion — a non-profit Canadian ex-military service organization — recently issued a diversity-related survey to its members, staff, and leadership that they call an "in-depth consultation and engagement... to understand the current state and challenges facing the organization regarding Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI)."
The content includes multiple choice questions about gender identity, sexual orientation, and racial or ethnic identity, while also asking participants to gauge their concerns about "harassment or racism" and their "sense of belonging."
Under gender identity, the following options are given:
- male
- female
- two-spirit
- non-binary/third gender
- genderqueer
- genderfluid
- prefer not to answer
- other
Sexual orientation, however, gets additional options along with "two-spirit" being considered a gender identity as well as a sexual orientation:
- heterosexual
- gay or lesbian
- bisexual
- pansexual
- asexual
- queer
- two-spirit
- prefer not to answer
- other
Three additional questions allow for feedback regarding possible discrimination:
- "[Have you] experienced or witnessed an instance (or instances) of discrimination at a Legion location or event."
- "If I had a concern about harassment or racism, I would feel comfortable sharing my complaints with leaders in my Branch, Provincial Command, or the Dominion Command."
- "I do not always feel a strong sense of belonging at the Legion because of my gender, sexual, or racial and ethnic identity (i.e., do not feel welcomed or comfortable participating in events organized by the Legion)."
