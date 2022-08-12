Canadian Legion issues Equity, Diversity & Inclusion survey

The Chilliwack Progress

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Royal Canadian Legion — a non-profit Canadian ex-military service organization — recently issued a diversity-related survey to its members, staff, and leadership that they call an "in-depth consultation and engagement... to understand the current state and challenges facing the organization regarding Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI)."

The content includes multiple choice questions about gender identity, sexual orientation, and racial or ethnic identity, while also asking participants to gauge their concerns about "harassment or racism" and their "sense of belonging."

The Royal Canadian Legion has issued a diversity, equity and inclusion survey asking participants about their gender identity, sexual orientation and whether or not they feel they have a "sense of belonging" due to their race, gender or sexual identity pic.twitter.com/PPCFIKItWm — Andrew Chapados (@AndrewSaysTV) August 12, 2022

Under gender identity, the following options are given:

male

female

two-spirit

non-binary/third gender

genderqueer

genderfluid

prefer not to answer

other

Sexual orientation, however, gets additional options along with "two-spirit" being considered a gender identity as well as a sexual orientation:

heterosexual

gay or lesbian

bisexual

pansexual

asexual

queer

two-spirit

prefer not to answer

other

Three additional questions allow for feedback regarding possible discrimination: