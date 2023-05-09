Canadian LGBTQ advocacy organization pushing CRTC to ban Fox News

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined a Canadian LGBTQ advocacy organization's attempt at banning Fox News from Canadian cable packages.

The group, Egale Canada, wrote an open letter to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) laying out why they are "calling on the CRTC to begin public consultations on the removal of Fox News from the list of non-Canadian programming authorized for distribution in Canada."

Egale Canada claims that Fox News "promotes hatred and violence" against 2SLGBTQI communities, particularly trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming individuals. This push comes in response to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's commentary on the behaviour and treatment of trans people.

Surprisingly, the CRTC has decided to entertain Egale's complaint, raising the question of whether this is an infringement on freedom of speech or a necessary step to protect vulnerable groups.

One of the major concerns with banning Fox News in Canada is the infringement on freedom of speech and the free market. Fox News is not part of basic cable packages, and Canadians must request and pay for access to the channel.

This means that those who watch Fox News have actively chosen to do so, and banning the channel could be seen as limiting their choices and silencing dissenting voices.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.