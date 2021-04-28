Canadian military confirms SIX joint training missions with Chinese army in past four years

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The Canadian military now confirms it has participated in six joint training missions with the Chinese army in the past four years. The new information comes from a recently tabled order paper response in the House of Commons. The number of training events reported in the response differs vastly from previous Rebel News reports.

34 pages of secret military documents, previously obtained by Rebel News and available at www.TheChinaFiles.com, detailed how the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) had been training with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).Those documents showed that Trudeau conducted 18 different military projects with China in 2019 alone.

In his order paper question, James Bezan, the Conservative critic for national defence asked the ministry:

“With regard to Canada-Chinese military cooperation, since January 1, 2017, how many joint exercises or training activities have occurred involving the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of the People’s Republic of China”?

The response, tabled today from the defence ministry, admits there have been a half a dozen training events over the past four years with the PLA.

“National Defence conducted a search of its records for the period of January 1, 2017, to March 10, 2021, and found six bilateral military training exercises or workshops conducted by the Canadian Armed Forces or the People’s Liberation Army."

The information in the order paper response now puts into dispute previous statements made by the Canadian Armed Forces to the Toronto Sun, that such bilateral exercises were for observation only:

“We do not train with the PLA,” a DND spokesperson told the Toronto Sun. “However, based on an agreement signed in 2013, there has been the occasional, reciprocal granting of observer-status for non-sensitive activities, including winter survival exercises.”