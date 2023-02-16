Canadian provinces and territories accept federal health funding with strings attached
The intent is to modernize the health-care system with standardized health data and digital tools, according to a Government of Canada backgrounder notice. Several premiers, meanwhile, have pushed back against some of the requests from Prime Minister Trudeau.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently committed $196.1 billion over 10 years to provinces and territories for health-care expenditures and improvements; $25 billion of this funding will go to four areas of shared priority.
This includes family health services, health workers and backlogs, mental health and substance abuse, and — the one that has Canadians concerned about medical privacy — a modernized health system.
The funding will apparently help accelerate progress.
“Canadians deserve to know what profess is being made. That is why to access their share of the federal funding, including the 5 per cent CHT (Canadian Health Transfer), provincial and territorial governments are asked to commit to improving how health information is collected, shared, used, and reported to Canadians to promote greater transparency on results, and to help manage public health emergencies,” an Ottawa news release reads.
It includes, “$505 million over give years to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), to Canada Health Infoway and federal data partners to work with provinces and territories on developing new health data indicators, to support the creation of a Centre of Excellence on health worker data, to advance digital health tools and an interoperability roadmap, and to underpin efforts to use data to improve safety and quality of care.”
Many have expressed privacy concerns around the digital identity initiatives, especially in wake of COVID-19 vaccine passports. Yet almost every premier has denounced the speculation that the funding increase will infringe on personal and private health information.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe stated that he is not creating a digital ID or not will they accept any requirements for the creation of a digital ID tied to health-care funding.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told the Trudeau Liberals that his province would not facilitate a national healthcare "digital ID" — even if it's required to secure healthcare funding from the feds.https://t.co/qf11nExBaE— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 3, 2023
This prompted Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to do the same.
I agree and stand firmly with @PremierScottMoe in protecting Albertans’ private health information. I will ensure that any agreements with the Federal Government do NOT include the sharing of any such personal information with the Feds or third party. #cdnpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/PfXXboyflo— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) February 10, 2023
Yet Newfoundland and Labrador already have a digital ID pilot project in the works.
NL working on a pilot program for digital ID. Minister in charge admits the vax pas normalized the concept of digital identity for many people. https://t.co/OlvL85tBID— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 2, 2023
The last time the Trudeau Liberals dabbled in digital ID it was with the notoriously controversial and failed ArriveCAN app, a digital surveillance tool that cost Canadians $54 million.
Pierre Poilievre grills Justin Trudeau on ArriveCan— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 19, 2022
“Would the genius who spent 54 million dollars on an app that could be designed in a weekend, please stand up now?”
Sign our petition! https://t.co/kk3GymDOL5 pic.twitter.com/osevLO0NHB
The legality of the costly and useless app is also being questioned and scrutinized by lawyers at The Democracy Fund.
This government has been notorious for not only ethical breaches but also privacy infringements, after the Public Health Agency of Canada bought private Canadian cellphone data from telecommunications giant Telus to track and monitor COVID-restriction compliance.
Despite Ontario Premier Doug Ford stating that he will not “weaken the personal health privacy rights” of Ontarians, he is known in some circles “Flip Flop Ford.”
As we invest in and improve the care people receive, the Ontario government will not weaken the personal health privacy rights of its citizens. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/abkcVclrX1— Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 16, 2023
